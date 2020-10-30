PIB Busts Fake News Claiming Chinese Transgression Into Finger 1 & Finger 2 Along LAC

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) busted a fake news story carried by a prominent news publication that claimed that the Chinese PLA had transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 1 and Finger 2 of the north bank of Pangong Tso.

The ADG PI of the Indian Army has refuted the publication's claim of Chinese transgression. The publication, in its story, had quoted BJP MP Tupstan Chhewang to attribute the claims of China's PLA occupying positions in Finger 1 and Finger 2.

During the 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks held on October 12 at Chushul, the two sides tried to understand each other's positions on the disengagement of troops along the LAC. In the "constructive" meeting, India and China agreed to implement the consensus reached by their respective leaders. Moreover, there was also a consensus on maintaining dialogue through military and diplomatic channels in order to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution of disengagement at the earliest.

The eighth-round of talks between India and China Was expected to take place in the last week of October, as per sources.

PIB busts fake news on LAC

.@the_hindu citing a claim, has published that Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of #PangongTso Lake.#PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake news. @adgpi has refuted this statement. pic.twitter.com/PvNjUQRCt4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2020

Defence Minister on LAC

During the monsoon session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the LAC situation in both the Houses of Parliament. He affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Moreover, the two countries' foreign ministers have reached to a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs.

LAC tensions between India and China

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground, with 20 Jawans making the ultimate sacrifice and inflicting casualties on the Chinese side that Beijing hasn't yet revealed. On August 31, the MEA revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

