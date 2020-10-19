Army Top Brass To Discuss Key Reforms & China Situation At Commanders' Meet On Oct 26-29

Amid the months-long standoff between India and China, the top brass of the Indian Army will discuss the border situation at the LAC as well as other reforms at the Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held next week, sources informed. The ongoing conflict with China and proposals to reform the 1.3 million-strong force would be discussed during the conference which would be held from October 26-29.

"The ongoing situation at the China border, operations in Jammu and Kashmir and a number of proposals on the reforms to be carried out in the force are expected to be discussed during the conference," Sources in the Army said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

India has been locked in a military stand-off with China for close to six months and military and diplomatic-level also have been held between both countries with no major headway. The two sides are likely to have their eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks soon with the Indian side still awaiting confirmation by the Chinese.

Chinese soldier apprehended by Indian Army

Meanwhile, in a major development on Monday, the Indian Army apprehended a Chinese Army soldier at the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday morning. The Chinese PLA soldier was allegedly armored from Shangxi and was carrying some civil/military documents. The soldier is currently in captivity of the Indian Army, with an official release stating:

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC. The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions. A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

