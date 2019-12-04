Pictures Of Cat Enjoying A Bike Ride In Mumbai Takes Twitter By Storm

The latest paw sensation to catch Twitter's attention is a picture of a cat riding a bike. The cat appears to be riding a bike and has a seemingly unperturbed look about it, which seems to have delighted social media and has already garnered thousands of "likes". The picture was shared by a user called Weeb on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday, November 27.

Nonchalant bike-riding cat

The pictures show a cat riding on the pillion seat of a bike as a man drives the bike in the middle of a busy street. The cat barely looked afraid or anxious. The location where the pictures were clicked is not certain but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo in the background, as well as the partially visible licence plate, suggests that the bike-riding cat is from Mumbai. Take a look at the photos.

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — Weeb (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

After being shared online the pictures have collected over 2,500 likes and a ton of humorous comments. Take a look at them below:

plot twist: it's not his cat and he doesn't know it's there — Mudita Sisodia (@apurplestrand) November 28, 2019

Some Twitter users pointed out that the cat was not wearing a helmet.

Should have tagged Mumbai police and Peta for "No helmet", endangering the safety of an animal...but — KryptoKev (@k3v1nkn0w5) November 28, 2019

Helmet wearing Dog

In a similar incident, a few weeks ago when the Motor Vehicle Act was amended in Delhi a picture of a dog wearing a helmet, tickled the funnybones of many netizens, leading to some very funny memes. Some commentators jokingly stated that the new and tough traffic rules had pushed the dog's owner into following the laws down to the last detail which means even making the four-legged friend wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Twitter called it 'Delhi police ka khauf'.

