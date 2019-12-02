The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anjali Chand Replicates Deepak Chahar, Claims 6-0 To Create T20I World Record

Cricket News

Anjali Chand finished with match figures of 2.1-2-0-6 against Maldives to create a women's T20I record. She broke the record of Mas Elysa's 3-6 against China.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anjali Chand

Last month, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar scripted history with a cracking spell 6-7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in a T20 international. Chahar broke into record books as his match-winning spell was the best-ever figures recorded by any men’s cricketer in T20Is. Only 22 days later, Nepal Women’s bowler Anjali Chand took 6-0 against the Maldives Women’s team in the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

A la Deepak Chahar? Anjali Chand claims 6-for to create T20I record

Anjali Chand rattled the entire Maldives Women batting line-up to register the best-ever bowling figures in Women’s T20Is. Maldives Women were all out for just 16 in 10.1 overs which was later chased down by Nepal with 115 balls and 10 wickets to spare. Overall, Chand bowled just 13 balls in the match to finish with match figures of 2.1-2-0-6. She broke the record of Maldives' Mas Elysa, who previously registered figures of 6-3 against China.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI 2019

Deepak Chahar’s 6-7 still remains the best-recorded figures in men’s T20Is. The right-arm pacer is selected for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG