Anjali Chand Replicates Deepak Chahar, Claims 6-0 To Create T20I World Record

Last month, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar scripted history with a cracking spell 6-7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in a T20 international. Chahar broke into record books as his match-winning spell was the best-ever figures recorded by any men’s cricketer in T20Is. Only 22 days later, Nepal Women’s bowler Anjali Chand took 6-0 against the Maldives Women’s team in the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games.

A la Deepak Chahar? Anjali Chand claims 6-for to create T20I record

Anjali Chand rattled the entire Maldives Women batting line-up to register the best-ever bowling figures in Women’s T20Is. Maldives Women were all out for just 16 in 10.1 overs which was later chased down by Nepal with 115 balls and 10 wickets to spare. Overall, Chand bowled just 13 balls in the match to finish with match figures of 2.1-2-0-6. She broke the record of Maldives' Mas Elysa, who previously registered figures of 6-3 against China.

Deepak Chahar’s 6-7 still remains the best-recorded figures in men’s T20Is. The right-arm pacer is selected for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

