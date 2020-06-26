Delhi: PIL Filed In HC Seeking Release Of Confiscated PPE Kits & Face Masks At IGIA

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court urging the Central government to release the PPE kits, face masks and sanitizers confiscated at the Air Cargo Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport and distribute them to the COVID frontline warriors. Hemant Manjani, the petitioner who filed the case before the High Court with the help of advocate Mohit Kumar Hukumchand, sought direction in this regard to the Union of India through the Revenue Secretary, Department of Revenue and to the DG of Foreign Trade in this matter.

READ: SDMC Issues Rs 50k Challan To Lodhi Crematorium For Mishandling Used PPE Kits

About the petition

The petition reportedly stated that amid COVID-19 pandemic when India did not have sufficient medical supplies like ventilators, masks, PPE kits, sanitizers, the government had decided that none of the above-mentioned products could be exported out of India and all industries were urged to manufacture these products and make the country self-sufficient.

READ: UP Prison Inmates Join Fight Against COVID, Manufacture Masks, PPE Kits

According to the reports, the petitioner cited different news articles that said that about 1000 PPE kits were seized at the Delhi airport. They also mentioned that the concerned investigation team at the Air Cargo Terminal intercepted shipments of about five lakh masks and 1000 PPE kits that were being illegally exported out of the country to US, UK, UAE and China during that time. It added that the seized medical equipment can be of great assistance to all COVID-19 fighters and keeping them seized-up and/or confiscated will not serve the interests of the society, especially during these demanding times. Thus, the petitioner urged the court to issue orders for timely distribution and prompt allocation of the equipment.

SC order

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Jene 17 issued a notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the United Nurses Association (UNA) that demanded personal protective gear for the healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The UNA, a Kerala-based nurse group with approximately 3.8 lakh nurses, in their plea, stressed on the need to make protective kits available to healthcare workers across COVID-19 hospitals revealing that in the absence of adequate PPE kits many healthcare workers and staff were contracting the virus and succumbing to the infection.

"The health and safety (physical/mental) of healthcare workers are of utmost importance because a further shortage of health care workers would result in thousands of unattended COVID-19 patients, which will have serious repercussions including escalation of the present situation and result in an impact on the economy, medical facilities, potential deaths and loss of human resource," the plea said.

READ: SC Issues Notice To Centre Over Plea Seeking Adequate PPE Kits For Healthcare Workers

READ: Himachal: Punjab Firm Employee Held In Health Scam, Was Seeking More Supply Order Of PPE Kits

Image: PTI