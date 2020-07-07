Pinarayi Vijayan's Grandson Crashes Press Conference As The Kerala CM Works From Home

A photograph of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his grandson is doing rounds on the internet as the Kerala leader tries to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the photograph shared by a Twitter user, Vijayan's grandson can be seen handing over a document to Kerala CM, sitting on a chair covered with his signature white and green striped mat.

According to the Twitter user who shared the image, the incident occurred during a press conference held by Vijayan. "Work From Home problems are for all...surely for the Kerala Chief Minister. Grandson gatecrashing the daily evening press conference," Ganesh S wrote on Twitter while posting the photograph.

Work From Home problems are for all... surely for the Kerala Chief Minister @vijayanpinarayi



Grandson gatecrashing the daily evening press conference :) pic.twitter.com/L56l60U99x — Ganesh S (@ganesh_hr) July 6, 2020

Netizens highlight WFH problems

Ishan is the son of Kerala CM's daughter Veena and is often seen accompanying Vijayan on public occasions. A user commented that the incident was handled with grace and didn’t give an impression of a problem. Another user quipped that no one is exempted from ‘Work From Home’ problems.

It was handled with grace. So did not give the impression of a problem there. — Vishnu Chandran (@vish2c) July 6, 2020

No one is exempted from WFH problems! https://t.co/0jjESvJfeA — Manjula M K (@MMkmanju) July 7, 2020

The press conference was held after Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to make efforts\ to build international pressure for a fair trial against the two Italian marines who shot and killed two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said that it was quite shocking that such a grave crime committed against Indian citizens is not being brought to justice in India.

