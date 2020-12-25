Piyush Goyal Alleges 'farmers Being Misled', Confident PM Modi 'cleared All Their Doubts'

Following PM Narendra Modi’s unique interaction with farmers, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on December 25 claimed that efforts are being made to confuse the farmers in the country. While PM Modi busted lies being spread about the new agriculture reform laws, Goyal said those who were protesting in the Central hall, their own Delhi government has notified accepting the new agricultural law. Further, he also said that the Prime Minister’s address on Friday have cleared the misunderstanding around the three new agricultural laws.

Goyal’s comment comes after PM Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The PM also had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers.

Farmers’ protests enter 30th day

Meanwhile, thousands of agitating farmers at Delhi's borders on Thursday remained steadfast in their demand to repeal the Centre's three new agricultural laws. Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where thousands of farmers have been staging their protests for nearly a month now. However, amid rampant politicisation of these groups' demands and the Supreme Court also hearing petitions related to the matter, several farmer groups from various states have also backed the agriculture reforms.

On Wednesday, the anti-reform farmers hardened their position and asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks. Reading out a reply to the government's talks offer during a press conference, farmer leaders said they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

