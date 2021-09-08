Piyush Goyal Appointed As India’s Sherpa For G20 Meet, Replaces Suresh Prabhu

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India's Sherpa for the G2O, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, 7 September. The Ministry informed that India will conduct the G20 presidency next year from 1 December and will convene the G20 Leaders Summit in 2023 for the first time. It is to mention that former union minister Suresh Prabhu has been replaced by Piyush Goyal as the Sherpa for the G20 meet.

In a press release, the ministry stated that the next G20 Summit is scheduled for 30-31 October 2021 under the Italian Presidency. G20, which is a major international grouping, brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union. The G20 members account for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.

Piyush Goyal is Sherpa for G20 summit

India has been a member of the G20 since it was established in 1999. "India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders Summit in 2023 for the first time. India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024", the MEA official statement said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 Summits since 2014. The G20 members include Russia, Australia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This year, the G20 will be held in Rome on 30 and 31 October.

Earlier on 5 September, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, attended the G20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 on the topic -- "People, Planet, and Prosperity". The meeting was hosted by the Italian Presidency. Mandaviya presented India's response to monitoring the Global Health Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full assessment of its ramifications in implementing Sustainable Development Goals, according to a tweet by the Minister.

Participated in G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by Italian Presidency @G20org with the theme “People, Planet & Prosperity”



Shared India’s response to monitor Global Health Impact of #COVID19 pandemic, with a detailed assessment of its consequences in implementing SDGs pic.twitter.com/814nkguLlO — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 5, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)

(Inputs from PTI)