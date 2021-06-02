Piyush Goyal Directs Industry Association To Prepare Protocol Checklist For 3rd COVID Wave

Industry associations have been directed to develop a complete checklist for a possible third COVID wave to cope with the situation by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He also advised them to assist children who had been affected by the virus. On June 1, the minister met with business organisations to assess their readiness to tackle current and future problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Goyal, the quick spike in COVID-19 cases has had a significant impact on industrial productivity, resulting in lockdowns, a lack of oxygen, worker relocation, and the propagation of the virus among the workforce. Industry groups are obliged to apply lessons learned from previous experiences to tackle current and future issues, he has stated.

According to a statement released late Tuesday by the commerce and ministry read, "Goyal called upon the industry associations to prepare a comprehensive checklist that needs to be followed for a possible 3rd COVID wave, covering various measures."

Representatives from industry, including those from the CII and PhD chambers of commerce and industry, as well as others, highlighted their experiences and preparations in the event of a third wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to data published on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, with the daily positivity rate dropping to 6.57 per cent. With 3,207 new deaths, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,35,102. The number of active cases fell below 20 lakh for the second day in a row, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. In addition, 20,19,773 tests were conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in the country to 35,00,57,330, with a daily Positive rate of 6.57 per cent. For the past nine years, it has been less than 10%.

The positivity rate has dropped to 8.21% this week. The number of active cases has decreased to 17,93,645 cases, accounting for 6.34 per cent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.48 per cent. Over the course of 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 1,01,875 cases.

