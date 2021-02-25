Last Updated:

Piyush Goyal Shares Picture Of World's Highest Rail Bridge Arch In J&K, Netizens React

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thur took to his Twitter handle to share a pic of the steel arch of the upcoming railway bridge over the Chenab River in J&K

J&K

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of the steel arch of the upcoming railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted. Producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar lauded the efforts.

Interestingly, the arch of the bridge is 35 metres taller than the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. It is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore and with 63 mm-thick special blast-proof steel.

Netizens react

