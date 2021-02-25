Piyush Goyal Shares Picture Of World's Highest Rail Bridge Arch In J&K, Netizens React

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of the steel arch of the upcoming railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted. Producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar lauded the efforts.

Interestingly, the arch of the bridge is 35 metres taller than the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. It is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore and with 63 mm-thick special blast-proof steel.

Netizens react

Piyush bhai continues to excel in whatever ministry he’s given responsibility of.

Such an asset 🇮🇳👍🏽👊🏽 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 25, 2021

Congrats, the world's largest network of Rails, on the right track, to achieve another engineering marvel, with the steel arch, reaching completion. Chenab bridge is all set to be the highest Railway bridge, in the world.! — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) February 25, 2021

Great to see. To see is believing. Sir it looks like bridge of Hoover dam in USA near Las Vegas. Ye modi government hi kar sakati hai sir. Congratulations and best wishes to you and your team members. Regards. — r singh (@rksingh50) February 25, 2021

Looking marvelous. Kudos to Engineers, everyone involved and you. It'll connect kashmir with rest of India by Rail.

Tunnels, Rail bridges, metro, AIIMS, etc in J&K coming in years are big achievement by Indian Gov't. @nitin_gadkari and @PiyushGoyal are best ministers of cabinet. — Pratimaan Priyam (@PratimaanPriyam) February 25, 2021

Omg for so. Many years was waiting for this moment

The technical wizardry

The unfathomable challenges



Congratulations Indian Railways giving this the desired focus under @PiyushGoyal — Sandeep (@IndiaUnleashed_) February 25, 2021

