CM Reddy Writes To Piyush Goyal To Take Suitable Decision On Vijayawada Railways Land

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to put forward a key proposal to do with the Railway's land in Vijayawada city. The AP Chief Minister urged Piyush Goyal to accept "suitable state government land for Railways as part of the exchange in place of the encroached land". He asserted that the land offered by the state government is of equal value.

In his letter to the Union Railway Minister, Reddy said that in the Raja Rajeswari Peta area of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), near 800 poor families have occupied the Railway land and they have been living in on the space for more than 30 years now. Jagan Mohan Reddy informed, "Several representations have been made to the government seeking regularisation of these encroachments. Keeping in view the poor economic condition of these families, the government has proposed to offer suitable land to the Indian Railways in exchange of the encroached stretches."

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Reddy informed that for over three decades Railways had not used this land for any meaningful purpose. He wrote, "It is not out of place here to mention that Railways had not been able to put this land to any use for more than 30 years. The land identified by the State Government authorities to be given to Railway is very suitable and is also located within the limits of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. More so, the land offered in exchange is of equal value."

Reddy further informed that the lands were inspected by a joint team of Revenue and Railways. The Railway Officers also evaluated and informed that the proposed land is in a better position to utilize by the Railways. The letter read, "The Railway Officers had inspected by a joint team of Revenue and Railways. The Railway Officers had inspected by a joint team of Revenue and Railways. The Railway Officers had expressed their opinion to the District Collector that encroached land is of little use and they would be in a better position to utilize the proposed land which is located adjacent to 25 acres of Railway land in Ajit Singh Nagar."

