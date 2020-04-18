PM CARES Fund: AIIMS Doctor Donates Rs 2 Lakh Prize Money To COVID-19 Fight

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor and National Sci-Tech Communication awardee Uma Kumar on Friday contributed her prize money of Rs 2 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in order to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

According to reports, Kumar is the Head of the Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS. She was presented the National Sci-Tech Communication award on February 28 by President Ram Nath Kovind for popularising medical science amongst the masses through electronic media.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, she said, "Coronavirus has shaken the whole world an has created an unprecedented situation. Many people in the country are suffering from the virus. I received this award on February 28 on Science Day. I received Rs. 2 lakh and contributed it to the PM-CARES because I thought the money will be used for the welfare of the country." She further urged people to come forward to help fight the virus.

PM CARES Fund

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 13,835 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 11,616 active cases. While 452 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,767 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)