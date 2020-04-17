Good News: Five Positive Stories To Help You Fight COVID-19 'lockdown Blues'

As the coronavirus continues to tighten its grip worldwide and news mostly consists of the increasing cases and casualties in over 200 countries which have been impacted, Google trends has revealed that “good news” searches are at an all-time high since 2004. Since the beginning of 2020, from predictions of World War III, natural disasters and now a pandemic which has infected more than a million people in the world. The statistics show that since January 2020, the search rate for “good news” started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Here’s the flip side of the news including everything from animal videos to kind gestures that most internet users have called "amazing".

73-year-old man uses his pension to distribute free masks

Yog Raj Mengi, a 74-year-old pensioner from Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir who had used his monthly pension to make and distribute 6000 masks amongst people. In addition to that, he is also distributing free ration to needy. His efforts did not go unnoticed by PM Modi who took to Twitter to laud the elderly writing that the was proud of citizens like him.

Proud of citizens like him! They are adding so much might in the battle against COVID-19. https://t.co/nPCAsn9mUQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

Read - Heartwarming Video Of Pet Dog Waiting For Mailman Wins Internet

BMC entertains with 'Queen' crossover

The BMC has managed to gain attention with their recent Instagram post by sharing a parody of the song, Bohemian Rhapsody with lyrics that refer to the ongoing lockdown. BMC has creatively taken a step to keep the people entertained and informed on how to stay safe during the coronavirus lockdown. They picked up the popular song, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and turned it into a smart Coronavirus track. They changed the lyrics of the song to relate to the lockdown and the safety measures implemented to curb its spread.

BMC wrote, " Is This A Fever?

Is This just Allergy?

Caught in a lockdown,

No escape from the family.

Don’t touch your eyes,

Just hand sanitize quickly."

The original lyrics of the song are, "Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landslide,

No escape from reality.

Open your eyes,

Look up to the skies and see"

Read - BMC Keeps Their Citizens Entertained During Lockdown With A 'Queen' Crossover

Granny plays with little girl amid lockdown

As the world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, people are finding various ways to keep themselves entertained and also keep themselves connected to their family members. In such unprecedented times, a viral video of a grandmother and granddaughter playing Tic Tac Toe has left the netizens in awe. The video shared on Instagram by Community Cafe in Canberra, Australia is doing rounds on the internet as the adorable video shows how people are trying to stay connected and trying to bring joy during COVID-19.

Read - COVID-19: Granny Plays With Little Girl While Ensuring Social Distancing, Watch Video

Tigers spotted together in Satpura Forest

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 16, IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared a video of four tigers, who were spotted in Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh. While sharing the video, Pandey wrote that such sightings of four or more tigers were ‘not usual’ a decade back.

After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP as shared by @ravindramtripa1.

Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back. #conservation pic.twitter.com/ukofC6cRmy — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 16, 2020

Read - Video: Tigers Spotted Together In Satpura Forest, Netizens Amused

Herd of elephants cross highway

A video clip of giant herd of elephants crossing a highway in Thailand has left internet astonished. A group of nearly 50 tuskers, adults and calves included, crossed a busy road in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok stopping traffic. The nearly a minute video clip shows a large female elephant leading the herd while other members follow. One of the members briefly stops before the whole group vanishes into the jungle on the other end.

Nature and animals are recovering their place, a place they should never have lost....look at this big herd of elephants in #Thailand....❤ pic.twitter.com/CxwOl0QXLn — Warriors4Wildlife_SA™🌐Ⓥ🐾 (@AleZ2016) April 15, 2020

Read - Thailand: Herd Of Elephants Crosses Highway, Traffic Stops To Watch The 'amazing Sight'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.