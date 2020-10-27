PM Modi Inaugurates National Conference Of CBI, Says 'zero-tolerance' Towards Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the inauguration of the National Conference of the CBI on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing where he spoke about how the country had left behind 'the era of scams' and was now moving towards 'prosperity and self-reliance.'

"Corruption was the biggest enemies of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts the social balance. Over the years, the country has moved ahead with a zero-tolerance approach on corruption. From 2014 till now, there have been improvements in the administration, banking system, health, education, agriculture, labour, in every field. Now the benefit of the poor through DBT is reaching 100 per cent of the poor directly. Due to DBT alone, more than 1 lakh 70 thousand crore rupees are being saved from going into wrong hands," said PM Modi.

The theme of this year’s conference is - Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat. While speaking on the beginning of the Vigilance Week, PM Modi invoked Sardar Vallabhai Patel talking about his role as the architect of India's administration. "The Vigilance Awareness Week starts today and the country is preparing to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. He was the architect of India's administration, being the first Home Minister of India. It is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable and answerable to the people," said PM Modi.

'Left behind the era of scandals': PM Modi

"Today it can be said with pride that the country has left that era of scams behind. In 2016, I said that corruption has no place in our country fighting poverty. If anyone incurs the maximum loss of corruption, then he only takes the poor of the country. The honest person faces trouble. Dynastic corruption can hollow out the country like a termite," he said.

Appealing to all citizens of the nation to fight corruption, PM Modi said, "I am confident that by doing this we will be able to fulfil the dream of making India of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideals. A prosperous and self-reliant India."

