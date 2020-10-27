PM Modi, Pompeo Discussed Issues Of Regional And Global Concern: US State Dept

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of 2+2 ministerial dialogue on October 27. Cale Brown, the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a statement that Pompeo and Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, “rooted in our vibrant democratic traditions and fostered by strong ties between our citizens.”

The spokesperson further stated that two leaders discussed several issues of regional and global concern on which the US and India collaborate, including COVID-19 response and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also pledged to further strengthen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to better ensure the security and prosperity of both countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world.

India's UNSC bid

During a news conference after the 2+2 dialogue, the top US diplomat extended support to India’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. Pompeo said that the ministerial meeting was a success, saying the bond between the two nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions.

Read: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper Meet PM Modi After India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Read: BECA Will Open 'new Avenues In Information Sharing', Says Rajnath After Key Deal With US

Earlier today, India and the United States signed a key defence agreement which allows India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) would open new avenues in information sharing. During the ministerial meeting, Singh said that the partnership between the two countries become more important in view of the current challenges.

“We are happy that we've completed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with the US," said Singh, announcing the agreement.

Read: Pompeo Lambasts China After 2+2 Meet, Says US Will Stand With India In Confronting Threat

Read: PM Narendra Modi Under PM SVANidhi Scheme Distributes Loan To Over 300,000 Street Vendors