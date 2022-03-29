PM Kisan EKYC: Centre Extends Deadline To Complete PM Kisan EKYC To May 22, 2022

The Central government has now extended the mandatory eKYC deadline for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The deadline to complete the PM Kisan eKYC, which was made mandatory to take full advantage of the scheme, has now been pushed to May 22, 2022 from March 31. Once completed, the PM Kisan scheme would provide financial assistance to landholding farmers in order to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture.

According to the PM Kisan website, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PM Kisan beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022.” The website further mentioned the details to fill in the eKYC. As per the website, “eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers.” It also asked the farmers to contact their nearest CSC centres for Aadhar based OTP authentication and for Biometric authentication before the deadline.

PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in 2019 with the motive of providing a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to all eligible farmer families in three payable instalments of Rs 2,000. While dedicating the programme to farmers earlier, PM Modi had said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana emerged as major support for Indian farmers. He had also claimed that the government continued to work for the benefit of farmers through the scheme.

Here's how to complete the e-KYC process in 5 steps

Visit PM Kisan's official webpage - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Click on eKYC option on right side of the page.

Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click ‘search’.

Enter mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card used.

Enter the OTP in the specified field set to the number.

Once the details entered match, the eKYC is automatically completed. However, it will be marked invalid if, the entered details are wrong. In such a scenario, one will have to contact the local Aadhar Seva Kendra. Furthermore, registered farmers can also use the central government's offline KYC option by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). The farmer can present their Aadhar cards to the CSC and get the KYC verification completed at the center.

Image: PTI