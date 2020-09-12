PM Modi Addresses Beneficiaries Of PMAY From MP, 1.75 Lakh Families Benefited From Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) from Madhya Pradesh who received housing under the scheme. While addressing the beneficiaries during the PM Gramin Griha Pravesh (Housewarming), PM Modi highlighted that the people who were the recipients of the scheme were made a part of the process and government intervention was bare minimum which was not a practice in the previous governments. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also participated in the virtual ceremony.

PM Modi said that the PMAY scheme was announced with an aim to strengthen the poor as he opined that the poor people must be strengthened to remove poverty.

"I congratulate and congratulate about 1.75 lakh families of Madhya Pradesh, who are stepping in their new homes today," said PM Modi.

"Generally, it takes an average of 125 days to build a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In this period of Corona, houses have been built and constructed in just 45 to 60 days under PM Housing Scheme. This is a great example of turning disaster into opportunity," PM Modi said while adding that an important role was played by migrant labourers who returned back to their villages.

"Our migrant brothers of ours took full advantage of the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan and took care of their families and also prepared a house for their poor brothers," PM said.

इस बार आप सभी की दीवाली, आप सभी के त्योहारों की खुशियां कुछ और ही होंगी।



कोरोना काल नहीं होता तो आज आपके जीवन की इतनी बड़ी खुशी में शामिल होने के लिए, आपके घर का एक सदस्य, आपका प्रधानसेवक आपके बीच होता: PM#PMGraminGrihaPravesh — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2020

2014 में पुराने अनुभवों का अध्ययन करके, पहले पुरानी योजना में सुधार किया गया और फिर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के रूप में बिल्कुल नई सोच के साथ योजना लागू की गई।



इसमें लाभार्थी के चयन से लेकर गृह प्रवेश तक पारदर्शिता को प्राथमिकता दी गई: PM#PMGraminGrihaPravesh — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2020

What is PMAY-G scheme?

As part of the Modi government's "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched in November 2016, 1.14 crore houses have been built across the country so far. In Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have benefited from this scheme till now, as per a statement from PMO.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state concerned. The scheme envisages construction of 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.

PM said that this scheme is not merely providing housing facility for the poor citizens but to make them confident and self-dependent so they can have a bigger vision in life and not struggle to have basics such as shelter, electricity, water and sanitation facilities.

"Earlier the poor used to run after the government, now the government is going to the people. Now the name cannot be added or reduced in the list as per one's wish. Scientific and transparent methods are being adopted from selection to manufacturing," PM Modi said while highlighting that transparency in governance and no corruption has led to less harassment to the general public in seeking the government schemes directed to them.

One of the beneficiaries thanked the prime minister for helping the poor with the housing scheme as earlier they neither had a house of brick and mortar nor gas connection, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities, and toilet.

