FULL Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Addresses India On Coronavirus Situation & Nationwide Lockdown

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is addressing the nation about the situation prevailing due to coronavirus outbreak in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 is addressing the nation about the situation prevailing due to coronavirus outbreak in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier PM Modi had tweeted: "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19."

 WATCH FULL ADDRESS BELOW: 

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported  898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

Prime Minister Modi established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

COVID-19: MHA releases new lockdown guidelines; farming & related activities to operate

First Published:
