PM Modi Addresses Tribal Community In Gujarat's Chikhli; Outlines Developmental Works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, arrived in Gujarat's Navsari district where he received a traditional welcome from the tribal community of the Chikhli taluka. Tribals were seen dancing to rhythms of traditional tunes and many showered flowers onto the Indian premier as he greeted them. PM Modi also interacted with the community members before proceeding to inaugurate several key projects in the state.

Former governments overlooked interests of tribal communities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mass gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in the Navsari district of Gujarat on June 10. Nearly 3 lakh tribals, hailing from the south Gujarat region, including from Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts attended the 'Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan' at the village in Chikhli taluka.

While addressing the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari, PM Modi said, “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, "Those who ruled the country for a long time, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work."

'Development works aimed at improving quality of people's lives'

He said he does not initiate development work for the sake of votes or to win elections, but he does it to improve the quality of people’s lives.

Outlining the development work in Gujarat in the last eight years, PM Modi added, “These projects of electricity, water, roads, health, education and all types of connectivity, especially in our tribal areas. Then these facilities will be linked to employment opportunities.”

Reminiscing his eight years as the Prime Minister of the country, he thanked the people, saying, “Eight years ago, you sent me to Delhi with many blessings and many expectations to expand my role of service to the nation. In the last eight years, we have succeeded in connecting crores of new people, and many new areas with the dreams and aspirations of development.”

“In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid maximum emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor,” he added.