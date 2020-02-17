PM Modi Addresses UN Convention On Conservation Of Migratory Species

Addressing the UN biodiversity convention, PM Modi on Monday s that the country would take a lead role in promoting green economy including conservation of mountain ecology with the help of people's participation. India is hosting its first UN biodiversity summit from February 17, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. PM Modi addressed the convention via a video conference.

Read: India all set to host its 1st UN biodiversity summit CMS COP-13

Addressing a convention on Conservation of Migratory Species. https://t.co/gAKRKIcxro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2020

It was reported that Indian species like the Asian elephant, the great Indian bustard, and the River Ganges dolphin are likely to be discussed on priority during the biodiversity conservation talks. In line with this, PM Modi spoke about how the country was focussing on doubling the tiger population by 2022. He also spoke about the initiatives taken by India to set standards for the conservation of Asian elephants leopards and Asiatic lions.

Read: UN biodiversity treaty talks Cop15 relocated to Italy from China

"India has the distinction of having a population of almost 2,970 tigers. India has achieved its target of doubling the number of targets two years before the committed date of 2022. India would be taking a leading role in promoting green economy including conservation of mountain ecology with people's participation."

Conservation projects launched by India

PM Modi highlighted how India wads home to more than 60 percent of the global Asian elephant population. "30 elephant reserves have been identified by our states. We have launched Project Snow Leopard, to protect the animal and its habitat in the Upper Himalayas."

Read: Nanda Devi National Park: Rich biodiversity of this biosphere reserve will bewitch you

"The Gir landscape in Gujarat is the only home for the Asiatic lion and the pride of the country. We have initiated an Asiatic Lion conservation project since Jan 2019 to protect them. Today, the population of Asiatic Lions stands at 523," said PM Modi.

The theme of the UN Conference this year is - 'Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home'. It will conclude on February 22.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: UK wildlife at risk due to big gaps in environmental protections created by Brexit: Report