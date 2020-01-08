Nanda Devi National Park: Rich Biodiversity Of This Biosphere Reserve Will Bewitch You

Nanda Devi National Park is amongst the most beautiful sanctuaries in India. It is not just a home to diverse wildlife but also houses some of the most beautiful and scenic places that will woo one's mind. Situated in the Himalayas, it is surrounded by a ring of peaks and and incredible glaciers.

All about the serenity of Nanda Devi National Park

Apart from being rich in flora, the sanctuary is home to many protected and rare species of mammals. The place was initially banned for visitors to protect its biodiversity; but after being listed as a World Heritage Site, it has been partially opened for tourists and only a restricted number of visitors are allowed. In 2004, this wondrous place was also given the title of World Network of Biosphere Reserve.

Being in the high altitudes, Nanda Devi National Park has a distinct weather and environment. The region remains under snow cover for six months of the year, and for the rest of the year, the region has a dry climate with heavy rainfall. April to June is the time when one can visit this place as the temperature increases a bit.

The place is a home for many distinct varieties of fauna such as bharal, Himalayan tahr, serow, goral, snow leopard, Himalayan black bear, brown bear, leopard, common langur, Himalayan musk deer, and brown beer and more. With 312 floral species, this blissful place in Uttarakhand's offers a must-visit experience for the tourist that visit the state from different corners of the nation and the world.

