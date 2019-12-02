PM Modi And Japan Counterpart Shinzo Abe Likely To Hold Talks In Guwahati & Imphal

Guwahati and Manipuri's Imphal are being decked up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzō Abe are all set to land in the Northeast for the Indo-Japan Annual Summit. The summit is scheduled for December 15 and 16.

Ahead of the summit, security has been beefed up at all the places that are likely to be visited by the Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers.

According to top sources who have first-hand information about the summit, the meeting between the two leaders will take place at the Old Deputy Commissioner's Residence, which was converted into a heritage building a few years ago. During the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India, both the leaders are also likely to address a joint press briefing.

PM Modi and Abe will also enjoy a boat ride at the Brahmaputra river and may also fly on a seaplane over the mighty river. PM Modi and the Japanese PM are also likely to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

'Gateway of Southeast Asia' decorated with lights

On December 16, both the Prime Ministers will land in Imphal and visit the newly opened Peace Museum. Later, the two leaders are expected to visit the Japanese War Memorial in Moirang, where, along with Japanese soldiers, the Indian National Army soldiers under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, laid down their lives fighting the British during World War II.

According to the sources, both the leaders will also sign important pacts. Recently, top officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs visited Guwahati and Imphal and have issued a clearance. Security agencies are already on the job to provide full proof security to both the leaders.

It may also be noted that the entire southern bank of the Brahmaputra is being cleaned and decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Decorative lights have been put across the city to give the leaders a warm feel of the city, which happens to be the 'Gateway to Southeast Asia'.

