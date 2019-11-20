Shinzo Abe Sets Record As Japan's Longest-serving Prime Minister

Shinzo Abe became Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister on November 20 with a total of 2,886 days in office. Abe is best known for his high marks of diplomacy. He presumed office nearly seven years into his current tenure which began in 2012. Abe broke Taro Kastura's century-old record on Wednesday amid economic worries and allegations that he violated election laws. Before his current term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to fulfill the accomplishments to define his legacy. Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary said that a stable government is positive for diplomacy and security.

Abe promised stronger military and a revamped economy

The Japanese Prime Minister has maintained close ties with United States President Donald Trump and has avoided worst-case scenarios in trade feuds. He has also shown some progress on a territorial row with Russia and relations with South Korea. The 65-year-old Prime Minister is often busy seeking to raise Japan's profile overseas. Some political experts reportedly believe that the Japanese Prime Minister has exhibited more of his pragmatic side during the current tenure. He served a one year term before quitting in 2007 and again came to power in December 2012. He promised a stronger military and a revamped economy. He also sought to enhance social security. Abe has led his ruling coalition to six national election victories since returning. Though he faced allegations of cronyism and scandals over falsified data by bureaucrats. A LDP lawmaker told a global news agency that he's better than the DPJ government.

Ties between Japan and South Korea worsened

The ties between Japan and South Korea have worsened in recent years over compensation for wartime forced labor. It has adversely affected the trade and security relations and also an intelligence-sharing pact that Seoul refused to renew. Abe is accused of favoring supporters with invites to a state-funded party and broken campaign laws by subsidizing attendance of the backers' at a reception the night before. Abe has denied wrongdoing.

