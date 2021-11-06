PM Modi & Maharashtra CM Condole Ahmednagar Hospital Fire Deaths; State Orders Probe & Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of ten COVID-19 patients due to a fire tragedy in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi wished for a speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 11 coronavirus patients were killed and many suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out in the ICU ward of the civil hospital in Ahmednagar on Saturday.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

Condoling the demise of 11 patients in the fire, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was 'deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident'.

Amit Shah tweeted (in Hindi), "Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident that took place in the Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Providing details of the accident, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale informed that 17 patients were undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at the ICU ward, out of which, 11 were killed in the fire. Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 am.

He added that the bodies are sent for post postmortem to further understand the reason for death. As per the primary investigation, the fire might have been a result of a short circuit.

Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray also expressed his condolences over the fire incident and directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against those responsible for the negligence.

Maharashtra state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy.

Hospital fires in India

In India, since last August, over 93 people have lost their lives in 24 hospital fire incidents, most of them being COVID-19 patients. As per the data, 43 deaths in Maharashtra and 35 in Gujarat have been reported to date, the latest being in Bharuch where 16 patients and two nurses died.