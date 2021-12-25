PM Modi Announces Precaution Dose For Frontline Workers, Those Above 60 With Comorbidities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday, announced that adults aged above 60 years and with comorbidities will be administered with the precaution dose starting from January 10, 2022. The PM informed that the third dose will be administered starting January 10, 2022, on the advice of health experts. In addition to this, PM Modi also revealed that healthcare and frontline workers will also be jabbed with the booster dose in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Surprisingly, the PM has also given a thumbs up to vaccination of those between the ages of 15 to 18, as they will be administered the vaccine starting January 3 of next year.

PM Modi advises not to panic

While reminding the pandemic is not over yet and emphasizing the need for precautions, PM Modi advised not to panic. In his address, he informed that after over a year since the COVID pandemic kicked in, India now has a strong healthcare system with 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. Besides, there are more than 3000 working PSA oxygen plants currently in the country and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation.