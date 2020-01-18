PM Modi Approaches Other Nations To Sell Imported Onions At 'no Profit No Loss' Basis

After the United States refused to accept the imported onions from India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now approached other nations like Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to sell the onions at a 'no profit no loss' basis. The Government recently has been struggling to find a way to dispose of a huge quantity of imported onions they had got from Turkey, Egypt, and Iran.

As per reports, the Indian missions are directed to hold talks with the nations to buy onions from India as the production of desi onions has been increasing. It has further been reported that currently, over 20,000 tonnes of imported onions are available in the stock. According to the onion traders, no one is buying the imported onions as its taste is different from the homegrown onions.

Ram Vilas Paswan's statement

Earlier on Tuesday, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had stated that the 'Centre is worried about disposing of imported onions as not many states are interested to take it.' Speaking to the media, he had said, "So far, we have contracted 36,000 tonnes of onion. Of which, 18,500 tonnes of shipment has reached India, and states have been able to take only 2,000 tonnes after much persuasion. We are worried about its disposal because it is a perishable commodity."

He had further stated, "Tomorrow, someone should not go to court and say imported onions were rotting." The Centre is now offering imported onions at an average landed cost of Rs 55 per kg and also bearing the entire transportation cost, Paswan added.

Onion prices soar across the country

The prices of onions across the country soared last December and has continued to burn a hole in the consumers' pockets ever since. In December, the onion prices soared above Rs 200 per kg in the Solapur market of Maharashtra. Prices had touched Rs 100 per kg in Ludhiana in Punjab and over Rs 110 per kg in West Bengal’s Siliguri market.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and had also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple.

