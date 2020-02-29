PM Modi Distributes Assistive Aids, Devices To Divyangjan & Senior Citizens In Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed Assistive Aids and Devices to senior citizens and differently-abled at a camp in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

During the visit to the camp, PM Modi also interacted with the differently-abled and senior citizens.

The PM dispensed assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and people with disabilities under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing/fitting of aids/appliances (ADIP) scheme,

A tweet from PMO India reads, "PM @narendramodi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to attend various programmes. He shall be distributing Assistive Aids and Devices to Senior Citizens (under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana-RVY) and Divyangjans (Under ADIP Scheme) at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj."

In the mega camp organized in Prayagraj, 56,000 assistive aids and devices of different types were distributed free of cost to around 26,000 people.

The total cost of the aids and devices is around Rs 19 crore, which was disseminated freely among the people. The moto is to assist with these aids and devices to the daily living and socio-economic development of the Divyangjan and the senior citizens.

The office of the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday, "This is the biggest ever distribution camp being conducted in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, number of appliances distributed and value of aids and appliances distributed."

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana:

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) is a scheme for providing Physical Aids and Assisted-living Devices for Senior citizens belonging to the BPL category. It is a Central Sector Scheme which is fully funded by the Central Government.

ADIP Scheme:

The main objective of the ADIP scheme is to assist the needy disabled persons in procuring durable, sophisticated and scientifically manufactured, modern, standard aids and appliances that can promote their physical, social and psychological rehabilitation, by reducing the effects of disabilities and enhance their economic potential.

(With Inputs from ANI)