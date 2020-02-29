PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Bundelkhand Expressway At Chitrakoot Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 29, will visit Chitrakoot to lay the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway, which will give a much-needed fillip to the development of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi mentioned that he is eagerly looking forward to being with his "sisters and brothers of Uttar Pradesh" on Saturday where he will attend several programs in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot, today.He'll also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over country.



He'll distribute assistive aids&devices to Senior Citizens & Differently-abled at distribution camp in Prayagraj.

Along with this, the Prime Minister will also launch 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) all over the country. FPOs help in the collectivisation of small, marginal and landless farmers in giving them a united front to deal with issues.

Furthermore, PM Modi will be distributing Assistive Aids and Devices to Senior Citizens at a mega distribution camp in Prayagraj. It will mark as the biggest distribution camp in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, the number of appliances, the value of aids and appliances distributed.

CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes PM Modi Ahead Of His Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit on Saturday to conduct several projects in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Adityanath said that under the guidance of PM Modi, the state government is working to improve the quality of life for people of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath also said that PM Modi's visit will motivate the government to accelerate its pace of progress.

Uttar Pradesh wholeheartedly welcomes you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.



Under your able guidance, @UPGovt is working tirelessly with and for its 23 crore people to improve the quality of life in the state.

