PM Modi Assures Support As Lt Gen DS Hooda Makes An Appeal Seeking Urgent Drug Approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured assistance to Indian Army Lieutenant General (Retired) Deependra Singh Hooda's sister, Sushma Hooda. The former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command had reached out to PM Modi via Twitter seeking his intervention in granting approval of a drug to save the life of his sister and other patients who are suffering from triple-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Retweeting her sister's appeal to PM Modi, Lt Gen Hooda said, "I start this tweet with admitting that I have a personal interest. @SushmaHooda is my sister, a cancer patient of several years with dwindling hope. Keeping sentiments aside approval of the new drug may give a fighting chance of survival to many like her. @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh."

Two hours later, Lt General DS Hooda, who oversaw the 2016 surgical strikes, informed that he had received a call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and he spoke to PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. "Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind," he wrote.

PM calls Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda, assures that his ailing sister's request for new breast cancer drug will be considered

Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2 — Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021

Lt Gen General Hooda's sister Sushma is the wife of a retired senior army officer and is getting treated at an army hospital in Delhi. In her appeal to PM Modi, she said, "I have triple-negative metastatic breast cancer which has very limited treatment options. But there is hope for us now as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tested and approved as first line treatment a new drug called Sacituzumab Govitecanor (Tredelvy) in April 2021. Also, the Europe Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved it for medical use in November 2021."

"I request you with great hope in my heart if you expedite the approval and purchase of this drug for the Indian market and grant a lease of life to me and several others who have exhausted all other options of treatment. After the DCGI approves it and subsequently reaches the Army Hospital, it can take several months and cost lots of lives which can be saved through your intervention only," she added.

Image: ANI, PTI