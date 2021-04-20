PM Modi Assures Vaccine Production Ramped Up, Talks About Benefit Of Vaccination For All

Appreciating the efforts of pharma companies on developing COVID-19 vaccines in very less time, PM Modi on Tuesday said that the team effort in vaccine production led to two made in India vaccines and started world's biggest vaccination campaign. He said, "During vaccination process, we focussed on speedy and vaccine to reach the needy. Healthcare workers, frontline workers are big population of senior citizens have got vaccinated. This gives us hope in fight with COVID. Government hospitals will continue to provide free vaccine, which will benefit the poor and middle class. Our effort is to save lives, effort is to ensure economic activities and livelihood remains least affected."

PM rules out lockdown

PM Modi also stated that, "We have to save the country from the lockdown. I would like to request the States as well to use lockdown as the last resort and concentrate their attention on micro-containment zones." Reasoning his statement, he added, "We have to improve the economic health and take care of countrymen's health". He also requested the people to stay home and also sought the kids' support in this. "Don't allow anybody to step out of the house until absolutely necessary. Your stubbornness can take the country far in this war against COVID," he said.

COVID-Tally in India

The statement comes when India on the sixth consecutive day breached the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977, which is 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 percent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent.

