PM Modi Bats For Labour Workforce, Says 'sector Can Power India’s Growth'

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the country is proud of its labour force. Labour Day is celebrated globally on May 1 and is observed to pay tribute to the contribution and ceaseless efforts of labourers and general workforce across all walks of life.

PM Modi bats for labour sector's contribution

We had deliberations on labour welfare during a meeting earlier today. India is proud of our hardworking labour force. We discussed ways through which this sector can power India’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

In a tweet on Friday evening, PM Modi said that the senior government officials had discussed ways through which the labourers can "power India's growth."

While different countries such as the US, UK, Cuba and China celebrate International Labour Day for various reasons such as revolting against industrial exploitation, rising of the working class, and coming together as a union to fight against "unjust" systems by demanding better wages, improved working conditions, paid leaves and other non-financial incentives, in India its origins are more humble.

Apart from PM Modi, other leaders with the likes of Amit Shah, extended International Labour Day wishes.

‘विश्व श्रमिक दिवस’ के अवसर पर भारत की प्रगति और खुशहाली में अद्वितीय भूमिका निभाने वाले सभी श्रम योगियों को सलाम करता हूँ।



‘श्रमेव जयते’ के मंत्र के साथ मोदी सरकार अपने कठिन परिश्रम और संकल्प से भारत को विश्व में अग्रणी बनाने वाले श्रमिकों के कल्याण के लिए निरंतर कटिबद्ध है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2020

