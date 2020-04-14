PM Modi Calls Daily Wage Earners His Family; Assures Measures As He Extends Covid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 acknowledged the plight of the daily wage earners who have taken a massive blow due to the lockdown. While addressing the nation PM Modi said that the daily wage earners and labourers are his family and he is concerned about them.

“Those who are daily wage earners, those who meet their needs with daily income, they are my family. They are one of my top priorities. The difficulties faced by them must be resolved," said PM Modi in his address.

"We will do everything in our capacity to extend every possible help to them," he added while assuring the labourers and daily wagers that the government is chalking out plans for them too in the fight against the deadly pandemic which has also led to a massive economic crisis and job losses.

PM Modi also said that people have gone through hardships to save India. "I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," he said.

PM Modi also informed the nation of the measures taken by the government well in advance, such as screening those entering India from impacted nations even when India did not have a single case of coronavirus.

He also praised the citizens for adhering to the protocols of the lockdown.

"The new year has started in several states in the entire country. The way people are observing the lockdown is inspiring

and commendable. India has together managed to control the magnitude of damage caused by Coronavirus due to several restrictions put in place very early," said PM Modi.

A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.