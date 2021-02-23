PM Modi Calls For Boosting India's Solar Power Initiative, Environment-friendly Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday informed that many countries in the world have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiative started by India to fight against climate change. PM Modi asserted that India is among those countries where the cost of solar power is very low per unit. He also stressed on the fact that there are still many challenges to deliver solar power from door to door. PM Modi affirmed that India needs a technology that minimizes damage to the environment, is durable in nature and can be easily used by people.

While addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "At a time when the world is battling the challenges of climate change, India has placed the idea of an International Solar Alliance before the world and embodied it. Today many nations are joining with this initiative started by India. Now it is upon us that we take this initiative further."

'India needs durable technology'

While interacting with the students via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "By leaving this campus, you not only have to start your new life, but you also have to create start-ups that will change the lives of crores of people of the country. So this degree, this medal which is in your hand, it is an aspiration letter of millions of hopes, which you have to fulfill."

PM further added, "India needs technology that causes minimal harm to the environment, has durability and is used easily by people. India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have – self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness. As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way. There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in every."

Natural gas under GST regime

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre plans to spend Rs 7.5 lakh crore in creating oil and gas infrastructure over five years and has emphasized on the expansion of the city gas distribution network. Prime Minister in his address through video-conferencing asserted that the central government is committed to bringing natural gas under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime and asked the world to invest in India’s energy sector. PM Modi postulated that India will generate 40% of all energy by 2030 from green energy sources. India is looking to cut energy import dependence and diversify imports.

