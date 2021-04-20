PM Modi Cancels Portugal Visit For India-EU Summit As Country Grapples With COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Portugal for the India-EU summit in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 infections across the country. PM Modi was scheduled to travel to Portugal for the 16th India-EU summit which was to take place on May 8. The Prime Minister was also scheduled to travel to France for a bilateral summit which also stands cancelled due to the COVID-19 surge. However, the 16th India-EU summit will now take place virtually, like the previous India-EU summit which was hosted virtually last year in July.

Prime Minister @narendramodi cancels his visit to Portugal for India-EU summit. He was to travel to Portugal for the 16th India-EU summit which was to take place on May 8th.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/K9DkvuqkF4 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 20, 2021

Just a day earlier, UK PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India which was scheduled for next week. In a joint statement, the British and the Indian government said that due to the current coronavirus situation, the UK PM will not be able to travel to India. However, the statement also added that PM Narendra Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi has been holding regular meetings in view of the surge in infections across the country. The prime minister held a meeting with the Pharma industry to assess the vaccine manufacturing and numerous decisions were taken on the vaccination front. PM Modi also interacted with leading doctors and medical experts to assess the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The prime minister also held a meeting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the strategy to combat the second wave of COVID-19. The Central Government on Monday decided to open up vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the latest reports from Union Health Ministry, 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,761 deaths have been reported in 24 hours on Tuesday making a new high in the single-day spike of fatalities due to COVID-19 across the country. Also, 1,54,761 fresh recoveries have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is has surpassed the 20-lakh mark. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,53,21,089 positive cases, of which, 1,31,08,582 have successfully recovered and 1,80,530 have died.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.