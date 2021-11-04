PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Indian Army In Nowshera; Hails Jawans As 'Suraksha Kawachh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with Indian Army personnel at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Diwali, asserted that soldiers of the country are 'Suraksha Kawachh' (protective shield) of 'Maa Bharti'. Extending his gratitude to the selflessness of Army jawans, PM Modi affirmed that it is only because of them "that people of the country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals."

While continuing the Diwali tradition and meeting with Indian soldiers for the eighth consecutive year, PM Modi said, "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I did not come to Nowshera alone, I have brought along with me the blessings of 130 crores Indians for our soldiers here. Blessings of 130 crore people are with forces."

"This evening (Diwali), in the name of your sacrifice, every citizen will keep wishing you with the light of the lamp," PM Modi affirmed.

The Prime Minister lauded the Army unit for their contribution to the 2016 surgical strike and said, "It fills every Indian with pride in the role this brigade played during the surgical strike."

PM Modi speaks on Indian defence sector at Nowshera in Jammu & Kashmir

While stating that over 200 equipment will be homegrown and 'Made in India', PM Modi admitted that earlier it used to take prolonged years to procure defence equipment for the security forces but advanced connectivity has improvised the situation.

"The commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the only way to change old methods," PM Modi said.

"Connectivity in border areas has improved- be it from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, Jaisalmer to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This has helped the country enhance the deployment capability," he added.

Also, while hinting at China and Pakistan's attempt to thwart the peace, security and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi put his foot down that the country is ready to take on the disturbing elements and hold the fort.

"There were many attempts to disturb the peace in Jammu & Kashmir but each time a befitting reply has been given." PM Modi said.

PM Modi celebrates 8th consecutive Diwali with Indian jawans

PM Modi is celebrating the festival of Diwali with the armed forces in J&K's Rajouri. In 2020 as well, the Prime Minister had celebrated the occasion with jawans, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with troops at the Army Div headquarters in Rajouri itself.

Following Diwali, PM Modi is set to visit the holy site at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on November 5. PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had paid a visit to Uttarakhand. The PM will offer prayers at the temple and unveil the samadhi and statue of Sri Adi Shankaracharya. As per the ground report of Republic TV, the temple is heavily decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit and preparations are underway in his welcome.