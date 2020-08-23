PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Indian Toy Manufacturing, Highlights Artisanal Toys Global Reach

In a bid to strengthen India’s self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers of his cabinet on Saturday, August 22 to discuss several ways of boosting manufacturing as well as the global imprint of Indian toys.

During this meeting, it was informed that the Indian toy market has a huge potential that can bring about a significant change in the entire industry while also promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ movement under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

PM Modi said the nation is home to several toy clusters along with thousands of artisans who are currently producing indigenous toys. According to him, such toys not only have cultural roots but will also contribute to building life-skills among children at an early age. He called for the promotion of such clusters of toy manufacturers through both innovative and creative models to meet the global standards.

"India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also help in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age," said PM Modi. “Toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, he added

Had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing in India. Our focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development. https://t.co/5yvLU8Zx22 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

PM Modi on importance of toys

PM Modi underlined the importance of toys and their contribution in moulding a child’s mind. He said certain toys that are in alignment with India’s culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across Anganwadi Centres and Schools for all-round development of children.

According to the official release, PM Modi has suggested the involvement of youth in coming up with innovative ideas and designs that can help the country take a proud step towards achieving our national goals.

PM Modi also said toys can act as an excellent medium to boost the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and exhorted that toys should reflect the value system of the nation along with culturally established environment-friendly approach. He suggested the use of tourism as one of the tools to promote India’s culture especially among the regions popular for toys.

Image credit: PTI