Last Updated:

'Conduct JEE, NEET 2020 Exams After Diwali': Subramanian Swamy Writes To PM Modi

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Deepavali.

Written By
Kunal Gaurav
JEE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali due to coronavirus pandemic. The Rajya Sabha member said that there is widespread desperation amongst the youth, opining that it may lead to a “large number of suicides” around the country.

“Moreover, the Supreme Court judgement doesn’t bind the government at all, on whether to now or two weeks later or two months later, the examinations. It is a policy decision of the Government,” wrote Swamy.

The BJP leader urged PM Modi to inform the Ministry of Human Resource and Development that these competitive exams can be held after Deepavali. He said that HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was “sympathetic” to his suggestion but he would require Prime Minister’s concurrence, prompting him to directly write a letter to PM Modi.

 

Read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

Read: JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Released At 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'

SC dismissed plea

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in September. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career, ruling that the examinations will not be postponed.

The plea sought the postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that all of the safety precautions will be taken while holding the examination as petitioner called to postpone it till the situation of the pandemic gets better. 

Read: Dr Swamy & Ishkaran Back CBI Probe On Sandip Ssingh’s Role In Sushant Case; Make Claim

Read: Subramanian Swamy Issues First Response As SC Allows CBI To Probe Sushant's Death

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND