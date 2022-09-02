In a big move that bolsters India's Aatmanirbhar push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier-- INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala's Kochi. The 1,000-feet aircraft carrier is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features. With this India has joined the select club of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes.

#LIVE | PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard; tune in to watch the ceremony here - https://t.co/TKUPhBnNHt pic.twitter.com/5oPfJc1cRC — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

The Prime Minister also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan) for the Indian Navy, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other top dignitaries were also present during the grand ceremony.

#BREAKING | PM Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy at Cochin Shipyard; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/TKUPhBnNHt pic.twitter.com/8SyYxGkRlH — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

Earlier, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour at Cochin as he arrived at the Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.#INSVikrant pic.twitter.com/zIUiI1JDNL — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Notably, INS Vikrant has been inducted into the Navy but will not be a deployable platform that can be used in battle for at least the next 15 months. During this period, Vikrant will act like a giant floating air deck without ‘teeth’.

Key features of INS Vikrant, the largest warship ever built in India

At 262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be constructed in India.

It has the capacity to operate 30 aircraft and helicopters. MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters will initially be deployed on the carrier.

With 2,300 compartments, the warship can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600.

The flight deck is about the size of two football grounds and one will cover eight kilometres just by walking through its corridors,

The carrier is equipped with ski-jumps to launch aircraft and has a series of 'arrest wires' for their recovery onboard.

The eight power generators onboard IAC Vikrant can light up the whole of Kochi city.

The ship boasts of a full-fledged state-of-the-art medical complex with the latest medical equipment facilities.

These include major modular OT, emergency modular OT, physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, CT scanner, X-Ray machines, dental complex, isolation ward, and telemedicine facilities, etc.

Vikrant has a full displacement of about 45,000 tonnes, which is much larger and more advanced than its predecessor.

INS Vikrant has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs. With this, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation

Why is the commissioning of Vikrant significant for India?

Aircraft carriers are one of the nation's biggest marine assets and an intrinsic part of any blue water navy. Such warships allow the Navy to move far from its base country to carry out domination exercises in other nations or areas. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.

The commission is also significant internationally as it adds India to the elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France. It also gives India the ability to project its power overseas. The commissioning of INS Vikrant will mark a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), especially in strategic sectors.

(Image: ANI)