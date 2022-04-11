PM Modi Condemns Bucha Genocide In Ukraine; Seeks Independent Probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the genocide that transpired in Ukraine's Bucha city which is located in Kyiv Oblast. The statement comes amid PM Modi's crucial virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11. Furthermore, PM Modi also asked for an independent probe, demanding a 'fair investigation' in the massacre.

PM Modi said, "Recently the news of killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation. We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace."

हाल में Bucha शहर में निर्दोष नागरिकों की हत्याओं की खबर बहुत ही चिंताजनक थी। हमने इसकी तुरंत निंदा की और एक निष्पक्ष जाँच की मांग भी की है।



हम आशा करते हैं कि रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रही बातचीत से शांति का मार्ग निकलेगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 11, 2022

The Indian premier further added, "When the horrific pictures started doing the rounds, we were deeply disturbed. We demanded an independent probe into the matter," underlining how India has been helping Ukraine with humanitarian assistance amid Russia's attacks. "We have been providing medical assistance. Consignments were delivered in the past, and a few more are to be delivered in the upcoming days," he said.

Bucha genocide

On April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they discovered 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher." Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, shared images depicting horrors inflicted by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."

Zelenskyy slams Russian Foreign Min's 'fake' remark on Bucha genocide

In a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, April 7, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged". Zelenskyy said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and important status."