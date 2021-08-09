PM Modi Condemns 'ghastly' Attack On St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves, Wishes Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he condemns the attacks on the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Expressing his disapproval of the situation, PM Modi wished fellow PM Ralph Gonsalves a speed recovery. PM Modi also termed the attack as ‘ghastly’.

The Indian Prime Minister also mentioned that the UNSC will miss Gonsalves’ presence. “I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today,” PM Modi tweeted while tagging the attacked PM.

St Vincent PM attacked

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves was hospitalised on August 6 following an attack from protestors. An irked protestor hurled a rock at the PM’s head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean Island, forcing him to seek medical attention. As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but was expected to recover soon.

The PM was attacked while trying to walk into the Parliament amidst a crowd of around 200 people that had checked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire. The crowd had gathered to repudiate the proposed measures by the government to fight COVID, although PM Gonsalves had clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory. The government had made plans to vaccinate most of the frontline health workers. Stones and water bottles were pelted at the protest.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, which lies in the south Caribbean, is a conglomerate of more than 32 islands highly dependant on its tourism sector. The islands are home to more than 110,000 residents. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded 2,298 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began. Almost 9% of the population has been fully vaccinated to date.

PM Modi to preside over UNSC Open Debate

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is set to chair the high-level open debate on ‘Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation’ today at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). PM Modi will join the meeting through video conferencing at 5.30 pm IST. The debate is expected to focus on the measures to counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain. With the meeting, PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate.

