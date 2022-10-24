PM Modi Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming New UK PM; Lists Areas They'll Work On

As Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out from the race, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the former over the historic victory, and also extended special Diwali wishes to UK Indians.

PM Modi tweeted:

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Sunak had recently said that he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India.

Addressing a gathering of British Indian Conservative Party members in August, the 42-year-old UK-born Indian-origin had said, "We are all very aware of the opportunity for the UK to sell things and do things in India, but actually we need to look at that relationship differently because there is an enormous amount that we here in the UK can learn from India. I want to make sure that it’s easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it’s also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it’s not just a one-way relationship, it’s a two-way relationship, and that’s the type of change I want to bring to that relationship."

Sunak becomes new UK PM

Sunak is to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out from the race, making the road clear for the former to take over as the leader of the Conservative party.

The new UK Prime Minister has promised to serve 'with integrity and humility.” As he made an address at the Conservative headquarters, he said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.

The Indian-origin had been the strong favourite as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders. Sunak’s position strengthened after former leader Boris Johnson dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership contest. The party is choosing Britain’s third Prime Minister this year following Liz Truss’ resignation after a turbulent 45-day term.