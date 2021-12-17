PM Modi 'deeply Touched' After Being Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Decoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was accorded the highest civilian decoration of Bhutan- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. Taking to the microblogging site, PM said that he was deeply touched by the warm gesture and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering.

"Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan," he said.

PM Modi said that he admires Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. "Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neighbourly friendship that our nations share," he added.

Further, PM Modi added that India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours and will always continue to support its development in every possible way.

PM Modi also said that he has been privileged to receive the utmost love and affection from Bhutanese brothers and sisters. He also conveyed to them his greetings on the occasion of the National Day of Bhutan.

Bhutan confers PM Modi with its highest civilian decoration

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian honour to PM Narendra Modi. Making the announcement, Bhutan PM's officer wrote on Twitter, "Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo." The PMO also mentioned that PM Modi's support to the nation extended over the years and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bhutan PMO added, "HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person."

Bhutan is the latest and the closest neighbour of India to bestow its highest civilian award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prior to this, PM Modi had also been accorded the respective top honours of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Russia, the UAS, The Maldives, Bahrain and Palestine.