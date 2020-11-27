PM Modi Dials British PM Boris Johnson, Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine, Trade & Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held discussion with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The discussion was held in the context of a roadmap for the ties between the two countries for the next decade. Issues ranging from COVID-19 to trade & investment, defence & security, to climate change, were discussed between the two leaders. PM Modi took to Twitter to apprise the nation about his discussion with Johnson.

Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2020

Thanking PM Modi, the British Prime Minister also expressed his pleasure in having a conversation with PM Modi as he said he looked forward to deepening the ties with India.

Thank you @narendramodi, great to speak to you. I'm very much looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond! 🇬🇧🇮🇳 https://t.co/DCOczjm0AL pic.twitter.com/k63ugK2B5n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 27, 2020

READ | 10 States Have Almost 77 Per Cent Of Active COVID Caseload In Country: Centre To Supreme Court

READ | Centre In SC Blames Delhi Govt For Rise In COVID Cases, Says No Steps Taken Despite Exhortations

UK India Business Council (UKIBC) which released its report in October has shown encouraging findings despite the severely challenged situation due to Pandemic, the global economic slowdown and the Brexit. The UKIBC has experienced increasing interest from companies in both countries.

In July, the UK and India had agreed to explore opportunities for expanding and deepening our trade relationship. Enhanced Trade Partnership as the first step on a wider roadmap for a deeper trade partnership. It was stated that the Enhanced Trade Partnership could be the first step towards a wider roadmap for a deeper trade partnership, thereafter, subject to its progress, there could be further free trade agreements in the future.

According to a UK Government press release on July 24 this year, the UK’s International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena also raised the ambition to remove barriers for businesses across a range of sectors including food and drink, healthcare and life sciences, IT and data, chemicals and services.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK secretary of state for international trade Elizabeth Truss had co-chaired the Joint Economic and Trade Committee and discussed the limited trade agreement to lower tariffs on a small set of goods apart from easing rules for select services to create a build-up for a free trade agreement.

Boris Johnson Hails India's vaccine efforts

Two months back, addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising Coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials. Talking about the partnership between UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Johnson emphasised on the importance of equitable access to any successful vaccine, adding that the health of every country depends on the whole world having access to a safe and effective vaccine, wherever a breakthrough might occur.

READ | PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Pune On Saturday; Will Review COVID Vaccine Status

READ | Very Unfortunate, Says AAP On Centre's Remark In SC Blaming Delhi Govt For Rise In COVID Cases