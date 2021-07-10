PM Modi Dials Vietnam Counterpart Chinh; Reiterates Shared Vision For Indo-Pacific Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on his appointment as the premier of Vietnam on Saturday, July 10. PM Modi, in his telephonic conversation, expressed confidence in further developing the India-Vietnam partnership. PM Modi also claimed that the relationship between the two countries will continue to become stronger under his new counterpart’s guidance.

Spoke on phone with H. E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. Reviewed all aspects of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reiterated our shared vision for Indo-Pacific, and agreed to maintain close cooperation including in the UNSC. @VNGovtPortal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021

Modi congratulates new Vietnam PM over phone

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi had a phone call with the newly appointed premier of Vietnam. Along with a congratulatory message, he also assured that their partnership will further strengthen in the coming years. The statement further read that PM Modi looks forward to promoting regional stability as both nations share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful state.

In his telephonic conversation with Pham, Prime Minister Modi also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow members of the UN Security Council. He continued to thank PM Pham for the support provided by him and his people to India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. As per the PMO statement, the two leaders have now agreed that both the countries should continue consultations and cooperation in fighting the ongoing pandemic.

The leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared individual views on it. Both PMs have also agreed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, in 2022. The milestone will be celebrated through various commemorative activities, the statement said. Through the call, Prime Minister Modi has also extended his invitation to the Vietnamese Premier to visit India.

Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnam PM

Vietnam's legislature had voted in Pham Minh Chinh as their new PM back in April. Chinh, a member of the Communist Party, had earlier held various posts in the Ministry of Public Security before being selected by the party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering China. He had gained popularity for the premier post following an administrative reform that helped with economic development in the province.

IMAGE: CHEPSUPHAMMINHCHINH FB/ PTI