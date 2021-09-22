PM Modi Emphasises 'mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates' At Global COVID-19 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a top-level US visit on Wednesday, called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates for easier International travel at the Global COVID summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. The COVID summit is being held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. PM Modi also highlighted that the world needs to focus on addressing the economic effects of the novel COVID pandemic.

PM Modi at America's COVID summit: 'International travel should be made easier'

PM Modi said, "The COVID pandemic has been an unprecendented disruption and it is not over yet. Much of the world is still to be vaccinated. That is why the initiative by President Biden is timely and welcomed."

PM Modi talked about India's pharmaceutical industry producing cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices and PPE kits and sharing them with over 150 countries. PM Modi said, "Two indegeniously developed vaccines have recieved EUA in India including the world's first DNA-based vaccine. Several Indian companies are also involved in licence production of various vaccines. Earlier, this year we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries and with UN Peacekeepers and like a family, the world stood with India when it was going through a second phase. For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all."

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India is running the world's largest vaccination campaign. He informed that the nation vaccinated over 25 million people in a single day. "Our grassroots level healthcare system had delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far. Over 200 million are now fully vaccinated. These has been enabled through the use of innovative digital platform called COWIN," he added.

PM Modi stated "In the spirit of sharing, India has made COWIN and many other digital solutions available freely and open source software. A Newer Indian vaccines get developed, We are also ramping up vaccine capacity. As production increases, we will be able to resume vaccine supply to others too. For this, the supply chains of the raw materials for vaccine should be open."

The Prime Minister also talked about India and South Africa proposing a trip waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the vaccines and diagonistics, which will 'enable rapid scaling' up to fight against the pandemic. PM Modi stressed, "We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates."

We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects.



To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2021

Image: PTI