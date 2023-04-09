PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To 35th Australian Sikh Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described India and Australia as "strong partners" in progress and prosperity as he extended his best wishes to everyone associated with the 35th Australian Sikh Games being held in Brisbane. The games organised by Australian National Sikh Sports and Cultural Council are being held in Brisbane from April 7- 9. The games are across the Gold Coast Performance Centre and surrounding ovals.

In his message, which was posted by the High Commission of India in Canberra on its Twitter handle on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said the games will help the Sikh community demonstrate its sporting skills, competitive spirit and teamwork on a bigger platform. "The holy Gurus guided India and the world with many eternal and timeless values. If one looks closely at the lives and teachings of the holy Gurus, they emphasised the importance of physical health along with spiritual growth,” the prime minister wrote in his message.

Noting that the holy Gurus also gave the message of bringing people of different sections of society together as a team to achieve progress, Prime Minister Modi said these concepts are also relevant in the world of sport, where people come together to participate on an equal platform irrespective of their social background. “Following in these footsteps, the Sikh community has always been actively involved in sports, teamwork and fitness," he said.

Noting that the 35th Australian Sikh Games acquires a special importance, Prime Minister Modi said the participation of players from different nations is noteworthy. "My best wishes for the 35th Australian Sikh Games. May the Games serve as an inspiration to motivate younger generations of Sikhs to excel in every sphere of life,” he wrote.

Modi also recalled witnessing the recent India-Australia cricket match with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and said, "Sport is adding a new dimension to our vibrant relationship. These Games will also serve to bring the two countries closer." "India and Australia have several commonalities - a connected history, shared values, love for democracy and respect for a rule-based international border. We are also strong partners in progress and prosperity,” he said.

He said that the Indian diaspora has carved out a niche for itself in the global landscape and these games are yet another example of it. “I am sure that this initiative will enhance the love and affection for our diaspora not just in Australia, but across the world," he added.

The Australian Sikh Games is a national event held during Easter each year. The event attracts over three thousand athletes and over 100,000 spectators over three days, according to the official website of the games. “We encourage all ages to get involved in a range of sports and cultural activities to showcase our inherent Sikh values of inclusion, fair competition and victory,” said Daljit Singh Dhami, President, Organising Committee of the Games.

Singh said the event provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the unique cultural identity of the Sikh Community and enjoy the gracious hospitality and attractions Queensland has to offer. Athletes and spectators from all over the country and overseas, including New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and the UK come to participate in a wide array of traditional Indian and Australian sports and cultural events, it said.