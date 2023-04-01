PM Modi Flags Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train From Rani Kamalapati Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This is the 11th Vande Bharat Express and the 12th Vande Bharat train flagged off by the PM in India.

Starting at Rani Kamalapati Station, earlier known as Habibganj Station, the Vande Bharat Express will cover 708 km before reaching the national capital in 7.45 hours.

According to Indian Railways, the new railway line will reduce travel time by approximately three hours from an average of 11 hours to 7.5 hours. Moreover, the express train will be operational for six days a week except for Saturdays. In the journey from Rani Kamalapati to Hazrat Nizamuddin, the express will ease access to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and attract higher footfall to World Heritage Sites like Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka caves.

Additionally, the Express would also open new avenues of financial development by connecting Mandideep and Govindpura by improving connectivity between small and medium-level entrepreneurs. Education and medical sector will also be positively impacted with this new rail network, says the Railway ministry.

Our effort is toward building world's best railway network: PM Modi

After flagging off MP's first Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi during his address in Bhopal, underscored the BJP government's aim to build the world's best railway network. "Electrification is one of the examples of the modernisation of railways. Every day or the other, you hear 100% electrification of railway network in some part of the nation," he said.

"Vande Bharat express train showcases the skill, potential and confidence of our nation. Previous governments were busy with public appeasement. But this government is dedicated to satisfying people’s needs and aspirations," he added. "There has been 100% occupancy in Vande Bharat trains. They are technologically advanced, clean, and on-time. There has been no instance of black marketing of tickets either."