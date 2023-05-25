PM Modi Flags Off Uttarkhand's 1st Vande Bharat From Dehradun; Check Route, Timing & Fares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 25, flagged off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand via video conferencing. This marks the first Vande Bharat train in Uttarakhand. According to Prime Minister's Office, with world-class amenities, this semi-high-speed train will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state. The train is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.

Flagging off Vande Bharat, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the people of Uttarakhand for the Vande Bharat Express train. This train, running between Delhi and Dehradun, will connect the country's capital with Devbhoomi at a faster speed. Now the time in train journey between Vande Bharat between Delhi-Dehradun will also be reduced considerably."

#LIVE | Today, Uttarakhand is getting its first Vande Bharat Express. This express is going to reduce the travelling time of the people: PM Modi while flagging off Vande Bharat Express.#PMModi #VandeBharatExpress#Uttarakhand https://t.co/q2Akjdncsd pic.twitter.com/76sGQlOwnM — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2023

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Train route, timing and fare:

According to IRCTC, Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharata train will run between the state capital to the national capital. The semi-high train will depart from Dehradun railway station at 7:00 am and will reach Delhi at 11:45 am.

After its departure from Dehradun, the train will make a halt at Haridwar junction (8:04 am), Roorkee (8:49 am), Saharanpur (9:27 am), Muzaffarnagar (10:07 am), Meerut City (10:37 am) and finally arriving at Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 am. When going from Delhi to Dehradun, the train will depart at 5:50 pm and arrive at Uttarakhand's capital by 10:35 pm.

According to the IRCTC website, the regular services of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will commence on May 29. The train will cover a distance of 302 km in a travel time of 4 hours and 45 minutes. It will operate on all days of the week, except Wednesdays.

Speaking about the fare, for an AC chair car ticket from Delhi to Dehradun, the passenger will have to give Rs 1,065, while for an executive chair car ticket, it will cost Rs 1,890.