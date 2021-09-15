As the nation celebrates National Engineers' Day on September 15 to recognize and honour the achievements of M Visvesvaraya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked all the engineers for their pivotal role in making the planet better and technologically advanced. Every year, the day is dedicated to honour and acknowledge all engineers who have contributed and still continue to do so to build a modern and developed India.

PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments".

Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021

Engineer's Day

Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birthday is celebrated as Engineers' Day in India for his significant contribution to the field of engineering and education. He is considered as one of the greatest nation-builders who played an important role in constructing dams, reservoirs, and hydro-power projects of modern India. Sir M Visvesvaraya oversaw the construction of several architectural marvels as chief engineer, including the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the flood protection system of Hyderabad.

The Indian government in 1968 declared Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary as Engineers' Day.

Visvesvaraya's achievements

His notable contributions include the block system of irrigation in the Deccan canals in 1899 and the flood protection system in Hyderabad. In 1903, Visvesvaraya designed and patented automatic barrier water floodgates. Also called Block System, it had automated doors that close in the event of water overflow. It was first installed at the Khadakvasla reservoir in Pune.

During his service as the Diwan of Mysore, he founded eminent institutions such as Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, and Parasitoid Library, State Bank of Mysore, and Mysore Iron and Steel Works. As the chief engineer of Mysore, Visvesvarya planned the KRS Dam which was the first dam to install automated crest gates. The dam is still a major source of drinking water for people and provides irrigation in Mandya, Mysore, and Bangalore. He was regarded as the 'Father of Modern Mysore'.

In 1917, M Visvesvaraya established the Government Engineering College in Bangalore, which was later renamed as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering. He authored various books including Reconstructing India and Planned Economy of India.

Image: UNSPLASH/PIB