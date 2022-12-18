Last Updated:

PM Modi Hails Tripura For Its Progress; Lauds Its People For Contributing To Development

PM Modi expressed his gratitude toward the people and congratulated them for the state's improvement in connectivity, skill development and housing.

Harsh Vardhan

After dedicating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore in Meghalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tripura for another productive visit. During his address in Agartala, he expressed his gratitude toward the people and congratulated them for the state's improvement in connectivity, skill development and housing.

The PM is in the state for key projects worth over Rs. 4,350 crore as well as to launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural. Developed at the cost of Rs 3,400 crore, the programme will cover over two lakh beneficiaries. PM Modi also inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and the very first Agartala Government Dental College.

PM Modi congratulates new home owners in Agartala

"Today, Tripura is getting its first dental college. This would give youngsters an opportunity to become doctors within their state. Today, more than two lakh poor families are entering their new houses. The owners of majority of these houses are our mothers and sisters," PM Modi said. 

"From the land of Agartala, I congratulate my mothers and sisters for become lakhpatis with the ownership of their new houses," he further said. He also lauded the people of Tripura for their cleanliness campaign in the state, which turned out to become a mass movement in the last five years. "You have launched a huge campaign related to cleanliness here. In the last five years, you have made cleanliness a mass movement. As a result of this, this time Tripura has emerged as the cleanest state in the country among small states," he said. 

Roadmap for Tripura's development

The PM stated that he discussed the roadmap for the development of the northeast including Tripura in his meeting in Meghalaya earlier in the day. "I have discussed there Ashta Lakshmi, meaning Ashta Aadhaar, eight points for the development of eight states of North East," he revealed. PM Modi also talked about the progress in ensuring connectivity across the state and underscored the upcoming projects to boost health care in Tripura. 

"The international terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Singh airport in Agartala has improved connectivity from the state. With this Tripura has emerged as the logistics hub of North East," PM Modi said. "More than 7,000 health and wellness centers have been approved in North East while more than 1,000 are coming up in Tripura alone,'' he added saying that these centers will help in screening thousands of patients with diseases like diabetes, and cancer among others. For the welfare of women in the state, the PM highlighted the Matru Vandana yojana under which every lactating mother is getting thousands of rupees in their bank accounts. "Institutional delivery is being done so that the mother as well as the child is healthy," PM Modi said. 

He also said that the Tripura government has ensured water pipeline connection to over four lakh families in the last three years. PM Modi also enlisted the achievements of the double-engine government and its efforts for the upliftments of farmers in Tripura. "It is the endeavour of the double engine government that Tripura's small farmers and small entrepreneurs get the best opportunities. Efforts are being made to make the local here global. Today the Pine Apple of Tripura is reaching abroad," he said. 

